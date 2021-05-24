Police investigate sacrilege

The Sanatan Dharam Pratinidhi Sabha is calling on authorities to act quickly and arrest those involved in sacrilege in Baulevu, Nausori.

The Nav Durga Temple was allegedly broken into and a holy book was set on fire yesterday morning.

Sabha President, Sarju Prasad says they’re saddened by such act.

He has however praised the effort of the neighbors who were able to stop the fire from spreading.

Priest, Vineshwar Sharma says the back door and window were damaged and they believe the suspect gained entry through the window.

The members were alerted of smoke coming out of the temple at around 6am yesterday.

Police have started their investigation.