Police investigate reports involving Goundar Shipping

Police have confirmed that it is investigating two cases involving Goundar Shipping Limited.

Police Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro, says the matter is with the Criminal Investigations Department.

Naisoro says one complaint is against the shipping giant for alleged human trafficking while another is lodged by Goundar Shipping Limited against some individuals for alleged theft.

Article continues after advertisement

When contacted by FBC News, Goundar Shipping says it is aware of the reports, however, will not be making any comments.

We have also sent questions to the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji and are yet to receive a response.