Police investigate purported anti-government Facebook page administrator

Police are investigating the purported administrator of an anti-government Facebook page after following allegations that he was paid by political parties.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro says an investigation is on-going and no details can be divulged at this stage.

The individual was reported to police by the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation after he approached FBC alleging that he was paid to post anti-government propaganda.

The man claimed he and others were responsible for posts on the Fiji Exposed Forum Facebook page as well as other pages and groups known for propogating anti-government sentiments.

FBC Chief Executive Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum earlier confirmed handing an audio recording and a Statutory Declaration to police after the man failed to provide evidence as agreed.

The individual was earlier charged with rape, but the case was withdrawn from court as prosecutors wanted to review the file.