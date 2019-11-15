Home

News

Police investigate fetus discovery in Vatuwaqa

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
November 10, 2020 4:30 pm

Police are currently investigating the discovery of a fetus in a settlement in Vatuwaqa yesterday.

A report was received at the Raiwaqa Police Station of the alleged discovery.

A team was deployed to the scene where the remains were uplifted.

The mother is currently admitted at the CWM Hospital and police are awaiting the release of her medical report before determining the next course of action.

