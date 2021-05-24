Home

Police investigate drowning of nine-year-old

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
October 28, 2021 12:43 pm
A nine-year-old from Tubou, Lakeba in the Lau group is believed to have drowned earlier this week.

A nine-year-old from Tubou, Lakeba in the Lau group is believed to have drowned earlier this week.

Police say the victim’s body was found floating near the foreshore on Monday afternoon after he went missing from home.

The incident is being investigated by officers at the Lakeba Police Station.

A post mortem will be conducted as investigation continues.

The drowning death toll currently stands at 31 compared to 38 for the same period last year.

Parents and guardians have been urged to be vigilant about their children’s whereabouts and activities.

 

