Police investigate disturbing photo of student

A police investigation has been launched following the circulation of a disturbing photo of a student on social media.
The student is allegedly seen revealing her undergarment in a classroom.
Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed that they are working with relevant stakeholders to try and have the picture removed.
We have sent questions to the Minister for Education and are awaiting a response.
