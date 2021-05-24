Home

News

Police investigate disturbing photo of student

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
February 23, 2022 12:15 pm
[Source: File Photo]

A police investigation has been launched following the circulation of a disturbing photo of a student on social media.

The student is allegedly seen revealing her undergarment in a classroom.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed that they are working with relevant stakeholders to try and have the picture removed.

Article continues after advertisement

We have sent questions to the Minister for Education and are awaiting a response.

