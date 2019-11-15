Home

Police investigate disappearance of evidence

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
December 8, 2020 8:05 pm

Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu has directed an investigation into the exhibits which has gone missing from the Namaka Police station.

These evidences were in relation to drug case.

Justin Ho and Fredrick Epeli were charged with one count of attempted unlawful exportation of illicit drugs.

Article continues after advertisement

It was alleged that on 23 December 2018, without lawful authority, they attempted to export 2015.7 grams of cocaine to Sydney, Australia.

The Director of Public Prosecutions had to file a Nolle Prosequi at the Lautoka High Court to discontinue the proceedings after the drugs exhibit was found to be missing from the Namaka Police Station.

Police Spokesperson Ana Naisoro comfirms a team from CID Suva has been directed to conduct the investigation.

