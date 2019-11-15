Home

FIJIAN BUDGET
News

Police investigate death of woman in Lami fire

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
July 22, 2020 7:41 am
Police are now investigating a house fire in Lami that has claimed the life of a woman. [File Photo]

Police are now investigating a house fire in Lami that has claimed the life of a woman.

Spokesperson Ana Naisoro says the National Fire Authority was alerted of the fire last night.

She says that firefighters were able to rescue the woman from the second floor however, she was unresponsive.

The woman is believed to have been taken to the CWM Hospital in Suva where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

