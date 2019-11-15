News
Police investigate death of woman in Lami fire
July 22, 2020 7:41 am
Police are now investigating a house fire in Lami that has claimed the life of a woman. [File Photo]
Spokesperson Ana Naisoro says the National Fire Authority was alerted of the fire last night.
She says that firefighters were able to rescue the woman from the second floor however, she was unresponsive.
The woman is believed to have been taken to the CWM Hospital in Suva where she was pronounced dead on arrival.
