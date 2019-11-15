News
Police investigate death of man found in apartment
August 5, 2020 8:32 am
Police are now investigating the discovery of a body at Pender Court Apartments in Suva yesterday afternoon.
Spokesperson Ana Naisoro says a taxi driver in his sixties was found lying motionless on the bed and was discovered by the housekeeper.
A post mortem will be conducted soon.
Police are looking for the individual who was last seen with the deceased.
