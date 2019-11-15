Police investigate death of Lami woman

A police investigation is now underway to determine the cause of death for a woman found inside her Lami shop.

The National Fire Authority was alerted to a small fire in Lami Town at about nine o’clock last night.

When they arrived at the scene, firefighters recovered the body of a woman who police say was unresponsive and rushed to CWM Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Neighbours who raised the alarm about the fire claim there was a man acting suspiciously minutes before plumes of smoke were seen from the windows

Owner of Lami V-Chen store, Harvey Chen says the incident has shocked residents.

“When I went out they told me there was smoke coming from next door so we tried to call the lady that’s next door but there was no response. So my wife came and told them to call the fire Brigade. I heard people saying she went in with an Indian guy and there was screaming upstairs but after a while, the Indian man came out and then he left.”

Similar accounts have been relayed by other residents in the area.

Officers from the police forensics department and the NFA are currently at the scene.