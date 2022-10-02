Police investigate death of 16-year-old

Raiwaqa Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 16-year-old boy at the CWM Hospital in Suva today.

Raiwaqa Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 16-year-old boy at the CWM Hospital in Suva today.

Police say information gathered which is subject to an investigation, reveals the victim was drinking with a group of youths in Raiwaqa.

It is reported they were playing around when someone tackled him to the ground.

Article continues after advertisement

The others sought assistance when they noticed the victim was motionless.

Police further state that investigators are gathering more statements while waiting for the post-mortem examination result.

The investigation continues.