Police investigate Bua drowning

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death at sea of a diver on Tuesday night.

According to Police, the 68-year-old man was part of a group of four divers who went night-diving at a reef outside Nabouwalu.

The man, from Soasoa Village in Labasa is based out of Navave.

He is alleged to have drowned after his first dive.

The incident occurred around 8pm and was reported to Nabouwalu Police.

The man’s body is now at the Labasa Hospital awaiting post mortem.