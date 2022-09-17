Police investigate assault on bus driver

A still shot from the video released by Tiktokfijilive. [Source:Tiktokfijilive/facebook]

Police are currently pursuing a case where a man was seen assaulting a bus driver in Nausori.

Police Spokesperson Ana Naisoro says the matter was reported at the Nausori Police Station.

It’s believed the incident took place along Toga Road yesterday.

A video has gone viral on various social media platforms, exposing the event.

A man was seen entering the bus before he started throwing punches at the driver.

Another man was seen trying to stop him.

Investigation continues.