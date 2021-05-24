Police investigate alleged theft

Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho has confirmed an investigation is underway into the alleged theft of thousands of dollars.

It’s alleged that over $800,000 went missing while being transported from Westpac Bank’s Savusavu branch to Labasa, bound for the main branch in Suva.

The discovery was made at the Nausori Airport by the security officer escorting the bags of cash.

Westpac Banking Corporation.

It is alleged the officer realized the cash was missing when he saw the company seal had been changed.

The three bags were then examined by a representative from Westpac’s main branch in Suva with a Crime Officer present at the scene.

Brigadier General Qiliho says they were alerted about the incident on Wednesday.