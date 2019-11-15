Police investigate alleged rape of a two-year-old

Rakiraki Police are currently investigating an alleged case of rape where the victim is a two-year-old child.
The alleged incident occurred at the victim’s village on Thursday, April 30th.
It is believed the victim was playing outside her home when the incident occurred.
Investigators are trying to establish the identity of the suspect.
The matter was reported to Police by the victim’s mother.
Investigation continues.
