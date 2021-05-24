Police investigate alleged police brutality

A family is seeking answers from the Fiji Police Force over the alleged beating of their son by police officers in Bulileka, Labasa last night.

The alleged victim’s father told FBC News, they want to know why his son was beaten up and if he had done anything wrong, why was he not taken in or taken to the hospital.

According to the father, his son was drinking alcohol with a few others at Low-Cost Housing area when police arrived and dispersed them.

Article continues after advertisement

Along with another, the two were walking towards a shop at Low-Cost Housing when they were allegedly confronted and beaten up by some police officers who came in a rental vehicle.

The father also told FBC News, the alleged beating happened twice.

The two allegedly sustained injuries and one of them allegedly suffered a broken nose, claiming he was beaten with a torch.

The victim’s parents arrived from Bua early yesterday morning to see their son and take him to hospital.

They are worried about possible internal head injuries that may have been sustained as a result of the attack.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirms they have received a report of the incident.

An investigation is underway.