Police investigate alleged murder, calls for victim identification

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Lautoka Police are investigating an alleged murder following the discovery of the body of a woman found floating in the sea near the Lomolomo Beach on Sunday.

Police say the discovery was made by a farmer from Naboutini, Sabeto who had brought his family to the location for a picnic.

Spokesperson Ana Naisoro says investigators are yet to identify the victim.

Police have also released the photos of the victim in the hope that someone may recognize these tattoos and come forward to identify the victim.

Naisoro says the victim has a tattoo with the words “Renal” on her right chest and left wrist. She also has a tattoo of a rose on her left arm and a tattoo of a butterfly on her right leg.

Anyone who may have information that could assist investigators in identifying the victim is requested to call Crime stoppers on 919 or the Western Division Command Centre on 9905 457.