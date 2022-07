An investigation is underway following the death of a man and his seven-year-old daughter in Tavarau, Ba yesterday afternoon.

Police Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro confirms the man believed to be in his 40s allegedly forced his two children to drink a harmful substance.

This resulted in the death of his seven-year-old daughter, while his 11-year-old son is admitted in serious condition at the Ba Mission Hospital.

Article continues after advertisement

The investigation continues.