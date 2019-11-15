Police investigate alleged fraud

An investigation is underway with regards to a case of alleged fraud where a group of men are posing as businessmen and traders issuing dishonoured cheques for the supply of goods.

Police Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro says a report was received early this month whereby a trade was organized via Viber for the purchase of tyres to be delivered to Navua.

She says the suspects who would trade under the guise of well-known companies would then pose as homeowners of a house up for rent where they would have the goods delivered.

The first report received involved the exchange of more than $16,000.

Naisoro says once the supplier would enquire with the respective bank for payment, they would be advised that the cheque numbers did not correlate with their records.

She says by the time suppliers returned to the place of delivery, the home would be empty.

Investigators have managed to recover the stolen tyres as they were re-sold to other unsuspecting buyers.

Investigators have tracked down other similar transactions in the Western Division.