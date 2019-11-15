Police investigate alleged dog attack

Police are investigating a case whereby a boy was attacked by dogs yesterday.

Spokesperson Ana Naisoro says the report was lodged yesterday.

Naisoro says the child was playing along the Nasese Seawall in Suva when he was attacked by the dogs.

Police have questioned the dog owner.

Witnesses have taken to social media describing the incident whereby they say the two dogs mauled the boy.

Bystanders had to rush the victim to the hospital as he was bleeding from his head.

Naisoro says the owner has said they had tied up the dog before leaving for church and didn’t know how the dog came loose and left their compound.

The child is admitted at the CWM Hospital’s Children’s Ward with severe injuries to his head.

The investigation continues.