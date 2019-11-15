Home

Police investigate alleged attack

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
November 26, 2020 3:15 pm
Police are investigating an alleged fight between two policemen and a civilian which was captured on camera and posted on social media. [Source: Facebook]

Police are investigating an alleged fight between two policemen and a civilian which was captured on camera and posted on social media.

The video shows a police officer allegedly being attacked by a member of the public when the second officer steps in to defend his colleague and punches the attacker on his face.

Police Spokesperson Ana Naisoro says their internal Affairs Department is investigating the matter.

