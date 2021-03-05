Police investigate alleged assault on student

A student was allegedly assaulted by his seniors in a prominent school in Tailevu.
Police confirm the incident happened last week.
It is alleged that the student was assaulted for not carrying out duties at the school.
An investigation on the alleged assault is underway.
Questions have been sent to the Education Minister.
