Police investigate alleged assault against a doctor

The Fiji Medical Association has strongly condemned the act of violence against one of their Doctors at the Ba Mission Hospital.

Association President Basharat Munshi says the Doctor was finishing off his night shift yesterday morning when he was allegedly physically assaulted by a patient’s son.

Munshi claims that the doctor was blind-sided in an unprovoked attack which resulted in him falling to the floor whereby he was further kicked whilst on the ground.

Article continues after advertisement

Munshi says despite being allegedly attacked, humiliated, and demeaned, the Doctor still carried out his duty and consulted the patient after the incident.

He adds FMA is against all forms of violence and they will be looking at other legal avenues to bring the full brunt of the law against the perpetrator.

Police confirm a report was lodged with them regarding the incident and they are currently looking into the matter.