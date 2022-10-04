Police investigate alleged illegal activities

The Fiji Police Force is now in the process of substantiating allegations of illegal activities involving a number of individuals residing in Laucala Beach, Suva.

This follows a social media post claiming that illegal activities involving hard drugs such as methamphetamine and prostitution is happening in the area.

Police Commissioner, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says they are aware of the allegations and this has been a point of interest for the Force.

Qiliho also confirms that the individual named as a person of interest is a former police officer who was dismissed from the organization due to disciplinary reasons.

He assures that appropriate actions will be taken if sufficient evidence is gathered to charge those involved.