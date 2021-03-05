Police investigate alleged abuse in children’s home

Police have started an investigation on allegations of abuse on children at Dilkusha Home in Nausori.
Police Spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed the matter was referred to the Criminal Investigation Department from the Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission of alleged abuse involving children at the home.
Naisoro says investigations are ongoing.
