Police investigate alleged abduction and assault

Police are searching for suspects allegedly involved in the abduction and assault of a youth from Raiwai, Suva early this morning.

FBC News has been reliably informed that the victim was walking home along Nairai Road at around 2am, when a car pulled up beside him.

The source says three men then allegedly forced the victim into the car and took him to a house in Flagstaff, where he was allegedly assaulted.

Images shared with FBC News show the victim has suffered a deep knife wound and other injuries on his body.



The source says the victim managed to escape from the house and later reported the matter to the police.

Police Chief Operations Officer, ACP Abdul Khan confirms they are aware of the incident and the team is working to locate the suspects.

ACP Khan says the victim is currently receiving medical treatment at the hospital.