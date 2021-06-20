Home

Police investigate allegations of sexual abuse

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
June 26, 2021 12:20 pm

Police are currently investigating allegations of sexual abuse against a financial and hospital executive.

Police confirm that the man is currently being interviewed at the Criminal Investigation Department Head Quarters.

It is understood that the man was brought in from Nadi for a caution interview.

Article continues after advertisement

We will have more details of this developing story soon.

