Police investigate accident in Ba

[Source: Screenshot from the video]

Police are investigating an accident involving three vehicles in Sarava, Ba today.

Spokesperson Ana Naisoro says a police vehicle was also involved in the incident.

Naisoro adds that a vehicle traveling towards Ba allegedly at high speed hit the back of a truck that was turning right.

She adds this caused the vehicle to veer onto the opposite lane where the Police vehicle was and hit the side.

Investigation continues.