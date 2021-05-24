Home

Police investigate a body found in Yasawa

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
August 13, 2021 8:43 am

The body of a man in his late 50s was discovered floating in waters near Naboro, Waya, Yasawa yesterday morning.

Police say the victim left out to sea with a 16-year-old boy also from Waya Village to collect firewood.

It says a few hours later a farmer from Namara, Vuda saw the 16-year-old clinging to the body of the 59-year old.

Police say attempts made to revive him proved futile.

The man was rushed to the Lautoka Hospital where he was unfortunately pronounced dead.

Police say a post mortem will be conducted as an investigation continues.

