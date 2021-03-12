Home

News

Police Inspectors commanded to be effective

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
March 21, 2021 4:40 pm
[Source: Supplied]

Police inspectors are being commanded to be effective administrators in the Police Force.

Speaking during the opening of the Inspectors Qualifying Course, Acting Police Commissioner, Rusiate Tudravu, says they should work hard because they are the ones that bridge the gap between the senior hierarchy and the junior ranks.

Tudravu says these Inspectors are looked upon to give guidance while at the same time cascade the intent of the Command to those under their leadership.

The Acting Commissioner says as leaders they should have empathy and understanding and know that their leadership styles would determine how the officers under their command would be able to produce the required outputs needed to achieve the organization’s intent.

51 officers are currently undertaking the one-month course at the Fiji Police Academy in Suva.

