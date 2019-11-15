Police increases manpower to monitor children

The Fiji Police Force has increased manpower and surveillance following the increasing number of drownings in the last three weeks.

Chief of Operations ACP Abdul Khan says this also coincides with the week-long school break which started today.

ACP Khan adds however that their efforts won’t be enough if parents and guardians are not pro-active in knowing the whereabouts of their children.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have seen the number of drowning cases increase, and we would like to urge the parents and the guardians for support. We need to work together with the community and we need to have the parents and the guardians taking responsibility as well in terms of looking after our young ones that will be at home during the school holidays.”

Five out of the eight people who drowned in the last three weeks were students, the latest were the two teenage brothers from Lautoka.

The drowning toll stands at 31 compared to 25 for the same period last year.