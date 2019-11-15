Home

News

Police increases its visibility on our roads

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
May 10, 2020 11:05 am

The Fiji Police increased its visibility on our main highways today as they anticipate increased movement from the public.

With Fijians celebrating Mother’s Day today, police are out making sure that no one is breaching the law.

Police warn for people who plan to drive out to have their lunch elsewhere with an alcohol beverage, they are advised to return by taxi.

Article continues after advertisement

The force warns that they will not tolerate drunk driving on our roads.

Police booze buses were seen out conducting random alcohol tests on the main highways.

