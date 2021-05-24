Home

News

Police increase surveillance to ensure Fijians comply

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
July 6, 2021 5:59 am

The Fiji Police is beefing up its operations and surveillance to protect the majority of Fijians from those who continue to make foolish decisions resulting in the spread of COVID-19.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu says tougher measures will be implemented and people can expect more arrests.

He adds the Force is becoming more stringent and upping the ante on the enforcement of failure to comply with orders about health restrictions and curfew orders.

Article continues after advertisement

Police are out in numbers in public spaces to ensure people are wearing masks, businesses follow the safety protocols, clamping down social gatherings and public service vehicle operators are adhering to the 50 percent capacity guidelines.

Tudravu says this is being done to help protect Fijians who are genuinely concerned about their health and well-being.

The Force as part of the whole Government approach is working closely with the Fiji Military Forces to conduct the special COVID-19 operations.

Tudravu adds officers from the Police Special Response Unit have been deployed to assist with enforcement and those found breaching restrictions will be taken into custody.

The Acting Commissioner of Police is urging those who are against the current effort to reconsider their stance and understand that cooperation in adhering to the health measures is key to saving lives and moving forward.

