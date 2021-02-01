Police increase presence on roads

The Fiji Police continues to increase visibility on the roads with a lot of movement expected.

Chief of Operations, Abdul Khan says it is unfortunate that a life was lost yesterday due to negligence.

He says the need to take extra care on our road is critical and is the optimistic driver will follow road rules to avoid such circumstances.

Random breathalyzer tests will also be conducted to address drinking and driving.

Khan is urging the general public to be vigilant and be more responsible to ensure a safe and enjoyable Easter for every Fijian.

Police will be visiting various picnic spots as well as continuing efforts to track down drug peddlers and movers.