Police implicated in alleged assault

A Labasa Police officer has been implicated in the alleged assault of two teenagers in Bulileka, Labasa in August.

Police spokesperson, Ana Naisoro says following their internal investigation, the criminal file has been sent to the Director CID to be forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions for sanctioning.

The case was investigated by the Police Internal Affairs Division both as an internal disciplinary matter and as a criminal matter.

While the police officer has been implicated in the criminal matter, he was also subject to the disciplinary matter along with two other police officers.

Naisoro says disciplinary action has been taken against the three officers.

However, she did not reveal action was taken.

The incident is alleged to have happened in late August when the two teenagers were heading to a shop at Low Cost Housing in Bulileka.

They were amongst other youths in a drinking party who were earlier dispersed by the officers

The assault is alleged to have happened twice.