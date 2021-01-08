Police image needs to be changed says chief

The Fiji Police Force says it wants to make headlines for the right reasons, rather than because of the indiscipline by its officers.

Acting Police Commissioner, Rusiate Tudravu, says he wants every member of the organization to be understanding and to show respect.

This comes as in recent months, officers have been charged and fronted court for being on the wrong side of the law.

Tudravu says this has seen them set out their focus for the next few months including improving service delivery and addressing complaints against their police officers.

‘We are improving everything we would like to improve. We don’t want to be on the news every day. We want to be everyday on the news on a positive side of it not a bad side.”

Tudravu says those who have issues with the conduct of police officers can to lodge a complaint with Internal Affairs, maintaining unprofessional behavior will not be tolerated.