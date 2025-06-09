Police identify body as missing 15-year-old

{File Photo}

The body found at Tamaivua-i-Wai yesterday has been identified as a 15-year-old student who had been missing from home since 24th December 2025.

Police say initial investigations indicate the teenager had left home with friends on the day he went missing to travel into Suva, but never returned as expected.

His family had been searching for him within the settlement and with relatives and friends since his disappearance, before visiting the Samabula Police Station today to lodge a missing person report.

However, later yesterday afternoon, a 30-year-old man discovered the teenager’s body and alerted police.

The victim’s parents later identified him based on the clothes found at the scene.

Police investigations are ongoing.

