Police identifies those behind Qauia protest

Police Officers have managed to diffuse the situation at Qauia in Lami following an attempted protest by some of the residents this morning.

Acting Police Commissioner, Rusiate Tudravu says from the initial investigation they have identified those who were behind the attempted protest.

He adds that it is rather unfortunate that those who had allegedly instigated the protest were intending to use the youth and hide behind the scenes.

Article continues after advertisement

Tudravu says those identified will be taken in for questioning once the lockdown is lifted.

He is reminding the people who are living in containment areas to refrain from instigating protests as it is against the law.

Tudravu says people in these areas need to let the Government officials know about their grievances and where possible this will be addressed rather than engaging themselves in some unlawful acts.

Tudravu adds people need to also acknowledge the efforts by the Government in the assistance been given so far.