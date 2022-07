[Photo: Supplied]

Police are looking for a vehicle that was stolen from Vatulaulau in Ba this morning.

According to police, an unknown person broke into the vehicle owner’s house around 1: 30 this morning, stole the key, and drove away with a white Toyota Axio registration HR 646.

The Authority is pleading with the public to call Crime Stoppers or the Western Division Command Centre on 9905 457 for information.

