Police highlights missing persons’ trend

The Police Force has noticed a trend that missing persons’ reports usually increase during large social gatherings.

Director of Operations, SSP Kasiano Vusonilawe says they’ve found that young people reported missing during this time usually go on a drinking spree with their peers.

SSP Vusonilawe says they return home after a few days

He stresses that their presence have increased especially from today with the Fiji Finals coming to an end tomorrow afternoon.

SSP Vusonilawe adds there is a momentum in unruly behavior with celebrations and night outings when the games end.

Police have warned they will not tolerate any unlawful activity at the stadium premises and nearby areas.