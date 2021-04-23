Home

News

Police gives blood to save lives

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
May 6, 2021 8:00 am
[Source: Fiji Police]

The Fiji Police Force says its job is not only about fighting crime but assisting Fijians in other aspects of life.

Earlier this week Chief Operations Officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Abdul Khan led a team of police officers who donated blood in the hope of giving someone another chance at life.

ACP Khan says he has assured health officials that should they require more blood, his officers stand ready to further assist.

Article continues after advertisement

This is also not the first time the officers have stepped in to assist the blood drive.

The Police officers have also been involved in the seed distribution under the Ministry of Agriculture initiative.

