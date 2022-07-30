Police Force’s training arm registers with FHEC

[Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook]

The Fiji Police Force’s Education and Training arm has received a Full Registration Certificate from the Fiji Higher Education Commission.

Commission Director, Doctor Rohit Kishore says this is a milestone achievement for the Force as it opens a lot of doors for the institution.

Doctor Kishore says the Officers will now be graduating from their own institution with a bachelor’s degree in Policing, Management and other areas.

Article continues after advertisement

The Commission regulates the registration and operation of all Higher Education Institutions, ensuring they meet quality standards and guidelines that reflect national and international imperatives.

It is also responsible for establishing and maintaining the Fiji National Qualifications Framework which enables the qualifications to be measured both in Fiji and internationally.

Fiji Police Force Director for Operations, SSP Kasiano Vusonilawe says the achievement marks the end of a long period of sacrifice by the Academy staff.

The Academy attained the certificate of recognition in May, 2011.

Since then, SSP Vusonilawe says the Force had two batches of Police Officers who passed out with Certificates in Policing Level 4.



[Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook]