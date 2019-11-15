Police force to take strict actions: ACP Qiolevu

The Fiji Police Force is seriously looking into several cases of disobedience of lawful order during Tropical Cyclone Tino.

Chief of operations ACP Maretino Qiolevu says in times of disasters and emergencies Fijians need to heed the public advisories in place.

ACP Qiolevu says they will not hesitate take action against those in breach of the law.

“We will come hard on those that do not adhere to the advisories. Disobedience of lawful order is something we are looking at very seriously and we are going to take actions against those regarding advisories and also those parents and guardians who do not look after their children.”

ACP Qiolevu says the Force has beefed up its security measures in all four divisions through increased patrolling and monitoring and making sure roads are safe for travelers.