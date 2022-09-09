Police force to have more accredited drug analyst officers

[Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook]

The Fiji Police Force will be increasing the number of Chemistry Drugs Analysts to boost the capabilities of their Forensics Department.

The Police Force currently has only one fully accredited and certified cannabis identifier.

However, six new drug analyst officers are currently taking part in the training facilitated by the New Zealand Institute of Environment Scientific and Research at the Fiji Police Chemistry Laboratory at Nasova this week.

The six new drug analysts had undergone online training on some of the course models due to COVID restrictions and are now on the verge of completion.

The facilitators include Science Leader Cameron Johnson, Senior Scientist Laura Fabian, and Forensic Quality Manager Anna Petricevich.

Upon completion of the training, the six analysts will become fully accredited and certified cannabis identifiers.