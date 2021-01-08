Police Force maintains no drug policy: ACP Khan

More than 300 plants believed to be marijuana were uprooted from a farm in Kadavu village last Thursday.

The raid was conducted following a tip-off to police.

The plants ranged from 57cm to more than 3m.

Chief Operations ACP Abdul Khan has acknowledged the support from members of the public and has assured that all information received which successfully led to the drug raid operation will be treated confidentially.

ACP Khan adds the institution maintains the No drug policy. If any officer is found to be involved in drug-related activities, they will be removed from the institution.

This is a standing directive of the Acting Commissioner of Police.