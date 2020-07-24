Police Force farewells ACP Qiolevu

The Fiji Police Force farewelled its outgoing Chief Operations Officer ACP Maretino Qiolevu after 33 years of service.

A Parade was conducted in his honour at the Nasova Grounds in the presence of Chief Officers, Divisional Police Commanders, Directors and retired Police officers.

The outgoing Chief Operations Officer joined the institution in May 1987 and has since served in various Units and Divisions.

His first posting was at the Labasa Police Station and his long career saw him serving at Headquarters, Police Academy, Tourism Police Unit, Police Liaison Officer at the Ministry of Defence, the Police Special Response Unit which was known as the Ready Action Unit as well as time with the Fiji Police Band as its Officer in Charge.

The outgoing ACP has also served in overseas United Nations Missions.

ACP Qiolevu acknowledged the support of Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho for having faith in his ability to lead the demanding Operations Division since taking up the post in 2018 where he acted and was later promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police.

Standing on the same grounds where he was welcomed as a member of the Force in 1987 – was a bittersweet moment for him as he recalled how receiving the baton of honour and seeing the smiles on his parent’s face would be one of his greatest achievements.

He encouraged those still in service to be loyal and have integrity and passion for serving their communities.

ACP Qiolevu says he will continue to support the work of the Force even during retirement as he considers himself a true blooded Police Officer and will be – until the day he is called to be with his maker.