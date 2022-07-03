Police farewells Burgess after four years of service

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The Fiji Police Force and diplomatic corps fare-welled Australian Federal Police diplomatic corps, Sergeant Chris Burgess on Friday after working in Fiji and the Pacific for four years.

In a farewell remark, Deputy Commissioner of Police Itendra Nair thanked Burgess for his service to develop the police engagement in Fiji.

Detective Sergeant Burgess was based in Suva during his four-year tenure in AFP’s international operations, assisting local law enforcement agencies.

He worked under the leadership of Australian Federal Police’s Senior Liaison Officer Pacific Detective Superintendent Adrian Morton