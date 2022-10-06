Police establish another address of interest

[File Photo]

A day after establishing the ownership of VitiVou premises in Flagstaff, Suva, Police have made another discovery, that will be their next course of action.

Speaking to FBC News, Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says they have identified another address of interest that is now under their radar.

Brigadier-General Qiliho says a special task force has been assigned to identify the ownership of the premises and engage them over the next 24 hours.

The Commissioner adds the task force will continue to employ similar tactics used to establish the ownership of VitiVou and is optimistic that this next approach will be successful.

“Hopefully we can come up with another good outcome like what we have achieved in Flagstaff. You are well aware that house in Flagstaff has been a place of interest for a very long time and I hope the actions that we’ve taken now will bring some closure to that.”

The VitiVou property was attacked by a group of youths on Tuesday evening, prompting the deployment of over 100 police officers to the site.

It is alleged the occupants, who are renting on the property, instigated violent attacks against youths of Raiwai.

The Commissioner stresses the person looking after VitiVou property is being assisted by Police in securing the building and removing the remaining household items as well as ensuring the occupants never return.

He says they’ve been working since yesterday to ensure the property is well secured before the Police will withdraw from the premises.