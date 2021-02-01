Police erect check points in search of a stolen taxi

An orange gas taxi with registration number LT 7191 was allegedly stolen yesterday.

Police say the vehicle is owned by a 39-year-old man of Tuirara in Makoi.

It says the victim was heavily intoxicated and knocked out after drinking with his friends yesterday and later noticed his car missing from where it was parked.

The man later lodged a report at the Nasinu Police Station.

Police say this has prompted teams to erect roadblocks in the Southern Division area of operations from yesterday.

Anyone with information or anyone who have seen the stolen vehicle is requested to call 919 or contact their any nearest Police Station.