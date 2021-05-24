Police empowered to maintain low crime rate

The Fiji Police Force has noted a rapid decrease in the number of crimes recorded in recent years, particularly during the COVID-19 period.

Commissioner of Police, Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says the challenge now is for the Force to maintain the rate with more restrictions being eased.

He says they have to continuously review their posture and presence on the ground to maintain the crime rate as they’ve experienced in the last 12 months.

Qiliho says they will continue to increase their visibility to ensure the safety of every Fijian.

“There may be an increase in our confiscation of drugs in regards to marijuana and other drugs, but in other areas, it has decreased. An example in the last month, we have had no road fatalities at all and that is a record for the last three decades to the least. So that’s where the balance comes in and noticed an overall decrease.”

The Police Commissioner adds that the Force is also mobilizing its resources and manpower in targeted areas, especially in peri-urban and rural areas.

Fijians can also expect an increase in police-community interaction as this was a challenge over the past few months due to the COVID-19 restrictions.